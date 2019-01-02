Image copyright Merseyside Police/Google Image caption Police have issued a photograph of one of the men, who they said could have important information

Police investigating the alleged rape of a woman in Merseyside are searching for two men who may have "vital" information.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with rape following the incident in College Road, Crosby, Merseyside, on 7 October.

Police have issued a photo of one of the men, who is believed to have been with the woman, aged in her 30s, in Liverpool earlier in the evening.

The other man ordered a taxi for the woman around 08:40 BST.

Det Con Louise Wright said: "I would urge the man in the picture to contact police as he may have vital information that could help with our investigation.

"I can re-iterate the fact he is not in any trouble and is not a suspect in our enquiries."

The officer stressed that the second man was not a suspect either.