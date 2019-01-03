Image copyright Warrington Animal Welfare Image caption The kitten was left with a condition that left its head trapped at a 90-degree angle

A stray kitten found trapped in a recycling machine with its head jammed at a 90-degree angle has "cheated death", an animal charity has said.

The cat, named Pip by workers who found her, was pulled free from machinery at a plant in Widnes, Cheshire.

It was left with an unusual head injury which left its head tilted to one side.

However, Warrington Animal Welfare said the pet was successfully treated by vets and had since found a home.

Image copyright Willow Veterinary Group Image caption Nurse Laura Darlington said it was "touch and go" whether the cat would survive

The moggy, which also had eye and ear infections, was taken to Beech House Veterinary Centre where staff battled for 24 hours to save it.

Veterinary nurse Laura Darlington said: "We didn't really think she would live.

"Her eyes were so inflamed and swollen she could barely see, she couldn't walk, and had this worrying head tilt."

Image copyright Warrington Animal Welfare Image caption Pip was found by workers at a recycling plant in Widnes

After two days, Pip was strong enough to move to a charity rescue centre before assistant manager Louise Allen took it home temporarily.

She described the cat as "very feisty and more of a playful cat than a cuddle cat".

Vet Emily Guest said the cat's head might be left permanently tilted, but should otherwise live a normal life.

Nikki Carters, from Warrington, agreed to care for the cat in September after spotting an advert.

She said she instantly fell in love with the "cheeky and wonky" pet, which "falls off things but just picks herself back up".