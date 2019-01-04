Image copyright PA Image caption A total of 78 cannabis plants were found in the raid

Cannabis plants worth an estimated £312,000 were recovered in a drugs raid on Christmas Day, police said.

Merseyside Police executed a search warrant at a house in Ellaby Road, Rainhill and found a cannabis farm with growing equipment in two upstairs rooms.

They recovered 78 cannabis plants.

"Criminal groups involved in the growing of cannabis are often involved in other serious organised crime," said Acting Insp Neil Birkett.

"They often use residential houses such as this in the heart of our communities."