A 30-year-old man has admitted killing his mother after an argument at her home, police have said.

Julie Owens, 52, suffered head injuries during an assault in Wavertree, Liverpool in August 2018. She died in hospital more than a week later.

"John Owens admitted assaulting his mother but initially denied that his actions caused his mother's death," Merseyside Police said.

He later admitted manslaughter and has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

The 30-year-old, of Strathmore Road, Liverpool, was sentenced at the city's crown court on Friday.

Det Insp Cath Haggerty said: "This was a particularly harrowing case as it involved an assault by Owens on his own mother during an argument at her home address."

"I hope that today's sentencing will allow Mrs Owens' family to properly grieve and eventually move on with their lives and mean that John Owens will be spending some time behind bars where I hope he will reflect on the consequences of his actions."