Two people have been charged with murdering a man at a flat in Liverpool.

David Capseed, 57, was found collapsed at the supported living premises on Prescot Road, Tuebrook on 3 January.

A post-mortem examination found he suffered blunt force head, neck and chest injuries.

Michael McConville, 38, of Prescot Road, and Lynsey Wilson, 33, of Sheil Road, are due before Liverpool Magistrates' Court.