Two charged with murder of man at Liverpool flat
- 7 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been charged with murdering a man at a flat in Liverpool.
David Capseed, 57, was found collapsed at the supported living premises on Prescot Road, Tuebrook on 3 January.
A post-mortem examination found he suffered blunt force head, neck and chest injuries.
Michael McConville, 38, of Prescot Road, and Lynsey Wilson, 33, of Sheil Road, are due before Liverpool Magistrates' Court.