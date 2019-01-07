Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police said Raymond Wright threatened workers and "created a climate of fear" during the robberies.

A robber has been jailed for 14 years after targeting fast food restaurants including two in the space of an hour.

Raymond Wright, 47, of Newton-le-Willows, struck twice on the same night on Merseyside during an eight-day spree in September last year.

Appearing at Liverpool Crown Court, he admitted three counts of robbery, an aggravated burglary, an attempted robbery and having a bladed article.

Merseyside Police said "staff were left extremely traumatised".

Police said Wright first tried to rob a Burger King off Newton Road, Warrington at 23:00 GMT on 1 September but left without any money.

Undeterred, he then struck 50 minutes later at a KFC on Watts Clift Way, St Helens, this time escaping with cash.

Discover more news from around the North West

He also robbed a McDonalds on Chalon Way West, St Helens with another man at 02:55 BST on 6 September.

Police said he also struck a McDonalds in Pendlebury, Salford and carried out an aggravated burglary in Haydock.

Det Con Rory Quigley of Merseyside Police said "staff were left extremely traumatised" by the robberies.

He added that Wright "thought nothing of threatening them and demanding cash".