An "apocalyptic" blast which injured 81 people and caused "utter devastation" was an insurance job which went badly wrong, a court heard.

It was "a miracle" no-one was killed in the explosion in New Ferry, Wirral, on 25 March 2017, jurors at Liverpool Crown Court were told.

Furniture shop owner Pascal Blasio, 57, of Gillingham, Kent, denies causing the blast at his store.

He also denies fraud relating to an insurance claim filed afterwards.

Nigel Lawrence QC, prosecuting, said witnesses described hearing a "deafening and almighty bang" and being thrown off their feet by the force of the explosion.

He said the blast could "easily have led to the loss of many lives" and "it was genuinely luck, sheer luck, that prevented this from happening," he said.

Jurors were shown CCTV footage of the moment 63 properties were either destroyed or damaged in the "almost apocalyptic" explosion.

The front of a Chinese restaurant, which was full of diners at the time, was blown in by the blast, leaving customers covered in glass and rubble.

Mr Lawrence said: "The scene, in the immediate aftermath of the explosion, was one of complete chaos.

"People were running everywhere. People were lying on the floor, screaming and crying.

"People were dazed and confused. The scene was one of utter devastation."

Mr Lawrence said 81 people sustained injuries, including lacerations, burns, and psychological trauma.

Among the injured was Lewis Jones, 21, who suffered a serious brain injury and was "left clinging to life", Mr Lawrence said.

He had not been able to to work since and was still under the care of a consultant in neuro-rehabilitation, the prosecutor added.

Investigations found the explosion was caused by a build-up of gas in Mr Blasio's furniture shop, Homes In Style, on Bebington Road.

A cap had been deliberately removed from a pipe and the emergency control valve was turned to allow gas to escape.

The gas came into contact with an "unidentified ignition source", which Mr Lawrence said may have been an electrical appliance in the shop.

Mr Lawrence said: "This was an insurance job, but perhaps one that, given the scale of what happened, went badly wrong."

The trial is expected to last for up to four weeks.