Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Investigators want to question Desmond Broad (left) and Alan Cumming over the drugs conspiracy

A national alert has been put out for two men wanted after a gang imported drugs worth £4m into the UK.

Desmond Broad, 51, and Alan Cumming, 48, are wanted in connection with the importation of 200 kilos of cocaine, amphetamines and cannabis, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Mr Broad - who is also known as Andrew Nicholas - fled to Spain in February but Mr Cumming is still in the UK.

Both have links to Liverpool and the Runcorn area of Cheshire, the NCA said.

Image copyright NCA Image caption Desmond Broad also goes by the name Andrew Nicholas

NCA investigators want to speak to the friends in relation to Class A and B drugs brought into the UK between March 2016 and June 2017.

Investigator Mark Perks appealed for information and said Mr Cumming has strong ties to the north-west of England, especially Liverpool.

Mr Broad, who has the nickname Taff, speaks with a Welsh accent and is 6ft tall with green eyes, pierced ears and tattoos on his neck, arms, hands and upper body.

His last known address was Edgerton House in Irwell Lane, Runcorn.

Mr Cumming, who has the nickname Cummo, speaks with a Liverpool accent and is 6ft tall, with blue eyes and a shaved head. His last known address was Litherland Road in Bootle.

Mr Perks said anyone who is helping the men "or actively frustrating our attempts to locate them... could find themselves being arrested".