Image copyright Jenny Coleman Image caption Oriental Chef was deemed an "immediate risk to health"

Dead mice, droppings and rotting meat were found inside a zero-rated Chinese takeaway on Merseyside.

Oriental Chef in Wallasey, Wirral, was deemed an "imminent risk to health" during an inspection in October.

Wirral Council's food safety report said the business had attempted to carry out its own in-house baiting, which had been "inadequate".

Further visits found necessary steps to remove health risks had been taken and the takeaway was allowed to re-open.

Image copyright Wirral Council Image caption Four dead mice were found on a sticky board at the takeaway

On an initial visit on 22 October, mouse droppings were seen "throughout" the building, with dead mice found on the stairs in the basement.

The report found the standard of cleaning at the takeaway to be "poor", with a build-up of dirt, dust and debris underneath and behind equipment around the building.

Image copyright Wirral Council Image caption Rotting meat was found on one of the floors

The report stated: "This build-up of dirt and debris makes it difficult to effectively monitor the pest activity and any potential food debris provides an alternative food source for the pests which deters them from taking the bait you have laid."

Work to find and fill possible pest entry points had not been carried out, inspectors found, and where repairs had been made "the standard of workmanship was poor".

Inspectors also found unwrapped food on display close to where mouse droppings were found.

Image copyright Wirral Council Image caption Droppings were found "throughout" Oriental Chef's premises

A full assessment of food handling could not be carried out at that time due to the "imminent risk to health".

However, following further revisits on 25 and 26 October, inspectors decided the business had made sufficient improvements and should be allowed to re-open, subject to several hygiene measures.

Oriental Chef has been contacted for comment.