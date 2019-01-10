Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Christopher Rigg, 52, Wayne Sudbury, 40, and Artur Jaku-Graham, 32 pleaded guilty to drugs offences at an earlier hearing.

Three members of a gang who admitted trying to smuggle £3m of class A and B drugs into Ireland have been jailed.

The gang was found with cocaine, cannabis, MDMA and ketamine following an investigation by the National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police's Organised Crime Partnership (OCP).

They were caught after a lorry was stopped boarding a ferry to Dublin by border officers at Holyhead Port.

All three were jailed at Liverpool Crown Court.

Christopher Rigg, 52, of no fixed address, was jailed for 10 years and nine months, Wayne Sudbury, 40, from Crosby in Merseyside, was jailed for 10 years and eight months and Artur Jaku-Graham, 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for six years.

'Culture of violence'

On 4 June last year, OCP officers watched as Sudbury drove to an industrial estate in Queensferry, Deeside, and met up with HGV lorry driver Rigg.

Sudbury was seen handing two large boxes to Rigg, who then drove to Holyhead Port in Anglesey.

Sudbury stayed at the industrial estate, where he met Jaku-Graham and handed him a bag containing a further 4kg of cocaine.

After Sudbury drove off, Jaku-Graham was stopped by OCP officers and arrested.

A later search of Sudbury's home uncovered 45kg of cannabis, 15kg of MDMA, nearly 2kg of ketamine and 2kg of cutting agent hidden in a loft bedroom.

Matt McMillan, OCP operations manager, said: "The OCP, working with our colleagues from the NCA Armed Operations Unit and UK Border Force, have successfully disrupted an organised crime network involved in the large-scale supply of class A and B drugs.

"Those involved in the supply of drugs perpetuate the culture of violence and we will use all the specialist capabilities available to us to combat this threat.

"I have no doubt the public are safer now Rigg, Sudbury and Jaku-Graham are behind bars."