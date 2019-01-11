A school dinner lady has been injured in a gas explosion at a primary school in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said she was hurt in a small blast which happened at 08:45 GMT at Broad Square Primary School in the Norris Green area of the city.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said the dinner lady was taken to hospital for treatment for "superficial burns".

The school was evacuated and the incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive.