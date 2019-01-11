Liverpool dinner lady injured in gas explosion at school
- 11 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A school dinner lady has been injured in a gas explosion at a primary school in Liverpool.
Merseyside Police said she was hurt in a small blast which happened at 08:45 GMT at Broad Square Primary School in the Norris Green area of the city.
A Merseyside Police spokesman said the dinner lady was taken to hospital for treatment for "superficial burns".
The school was evacuated and the incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive.