Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Prolific burglar Alan Hughes fell unconscious after taking his victim's medication

A dozy burglar was arrested after falling asleep at his victim's home having swallowed all of her tranquilliser tablets, a court heard.

Prolific burglar Alan Hughes, 51, was found "sparked out" on the lounge floor by his 69-year-old victim.

Hughes, of Woodfarm Hey, Stockbridge Village, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to three years and four months in prison.

The intoxicated thief apologised and admitted his crime.

Simon Driver, defending, said Hughes had no recollection of his actions that night "committed while in a state of high intoxication due to the consumption of opiates".

Lone female

He said Hughes broke in to steal drugs and that was the only item taken, "before he slumped into state of unconsciousness".

A neighbour at the retirement village in Huyton, Merseyside, spotted Hughes sleeping in the lounge on 16 December.

She alerted the woman who was horrified to find him lying on her floor, the court heard.

When police arrived Hughes had to be taken to hospital before being detained at a police station.

Judge Robert Warnock said: "You entered the premises at night drunk or under the influence of drugs with the intention to steal.

"You fell asleep, much to the distress of the lone female occupant who was awoken to find you sparked out on the floor."

Two empty blister packs of medication - thought to be diazepam - were found beside him on the floor, the victim said.

The court was told he had committed 76 previous offences, including 14 domestic burglaries.

Hughes was jailed for seven years in 2010 and served the entire sentence after committing other offences while on licence.