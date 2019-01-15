Liverpool

Two held over Birkenhead attack on motorist

  • 15 January 2019
Exmouth Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was attacked opposite a community centre visited by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Two men have been arrested over an attack on a driver who was critically injured after an item was thrown at his car.

The victim, 49, had got out of his Jaguar near Exmouth Street and Claughton Road in Birkenhead before the disturbance broke out on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had visited a new community centre opposite just minutes earlier.

The men, aged 21 and 19, were being held on suspicion of assault.

Image copyright Danny Lawson WPA Pool/Getty Images
Image caption Meghan and Prince Harry watched a dance troupe during their visit to the area

