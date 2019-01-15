Two held over Birkenhead attack on motorist
- 15 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been arrested over an attack on a driver who was critically injured after an item was thrown at his car.
The victim, 49, had got out of his Jaguar near Exmouth Street and Claughton Road in Birkenhead before the disturbance broke out on Monday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had visited a new community centre opposite just minutes earlier.
The men, aged 21 and 19, were being held on suspicion of assault.