Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked near the junction of Exmouth Street and Claughton Road

A 49-year-old man has been left in a critical condition in hospital after being assaulted by four teenagers.

The man suffered a serious head injury after getting out of his black Jaguar car when something was thrown at it on Exmouth Street in Birkenhead.

Police want to trace the boys, who are aged between 15 and 17, after the incident at 15:00 GMT.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had visited a new community centre opposite just hours earlier.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said: "It is thought that the victim got out of the car and a struggle ensued between the victim and four males."