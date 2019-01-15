Image caption The "loud bang" at 23:50 GMT on 3 December woke local residents, police said

A man who blew up a cash machine while attempting to steal money from it has been jailed for eight years.

Ronald Scott, of Plover Drive, Runcorn, caused a "loud bang" trying to get into the Rose Lane machine in Mossley Hill, Liverpool on 3 December, police said.

Nobody was injured in the blast but it caused damage to nearby premises.

The 52-year-old admitted causing an explosion likely to endanger life, criminal damage and attempted theft at Liverpool Crown Court.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Scott admitted causing an explosion likely to endanger life

Det Insp Paul Speight said police were "thankful... nobody was seriously hurt or killed in the explosion", but it had been "an extremely dangerous way to target any premises".

He added that the force believed Scott did not act alone and asked anyone with further information to get in touch.