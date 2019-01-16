Image caption The inquiry at Chester Town Hall is due to last six days

An energy firm's plans to test for gas do not involve fracking and would not have environmental consequences, a public inquiry has heard.

IGas's proposal to inject acid into a well in Ellesmere Port was rejected by councillors in 2018.

The firm's lawyer told the inquiry at Chester Town Hall the method was "standard oil field practice".

Frack Free Ellesmere Port's lawyer said the environmental impacts could be "similar" to those of fracking.

Image caption Anti-fracking campaigners staged a protest outside the inquiry

A planning inspector is reviewing the proposal for Portside North next to the M53 after IGas appealed against Cheshire West and Chester Council's decision to refuse it due to concerns over climate change.

'Unreasonable and inconsistent'

IGas wants to conduct flow tests on underground rock formations to establish whether commercial hydrocarbon production could take place.

Estelle Devin, representing Frack Free Ellesmere Port, told the inquiry the tests would lead to "greenhouse gas emissions, social and economic harm and risk to nearby businesses and residents".

Nicholas Strachan, representing IGas, said "contrary to the concerns of residents", no hydraulic fracturing was proposed at the site.

Mr Strachan said their test method, which involves injecting acid to "clear debris", was "standard oil field practice" and would have no environmental consequences.

He said refusal "would be unreasonable" and "wholly inconsistent with local and national planning policy".

The inquiry, which is due to last six days, continues.