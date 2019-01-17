Image copyright PA Image caption David Duckenfield denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans

Police officers at Hillsborough warned there would be deaths if nothing was done to let a growing crowd of fans in before kick off, a court has heard.

The jury at Preston Crown Court was played recordings of police radio transmissions from the 1989 disaster.

Officers could be heard warning there was chaos outside the ground and that thousands of people could not get in.

The match commander David Duckenfield, 74, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.

'Extraordinarily bad failings'

The jury also heard a recording capturing the moment a police officer asked for the gates to be opened.

Prosecutor Richard Matthews QC told the court that former chief superintendent Mr Duckenfield, of Ferndown, Dorset, had failed to assess the number of fans already on the terraces.

The court heard that when the gate was opened, allowing 2,000 fans to enter in five minutes, he did not consider the consequences and failed to stop people going down a tunnel.

Mr Matthews said Mr Duckenfield's failings "went beyond error or serious error, and are right to be viewed as extraordinarily bad, in the face of what was both a serious and obvious risk of death".

The 96 victims

Image caption The 96 people who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster

Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell, 69, who is on trial alongside Mr Duckenfield, denies safety breaches relating to the crush at the stadium in April 1989.

He was the club's designated safety officer at the time of the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

The trial continues.