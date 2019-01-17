Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Anthony Wales will serve a minimum of 24 years in prison for murdering Joseph McKeever

A killer involved in the "extreme torture" of a man whose body was found in a burning car has been given a life sentence.

Joseph McKeever, 54, was subjected to an ordeal likened to violent scenes from TV drug dealing dramas.

Mr McKeever was wrongly suspected of cheating his associates out of a shipment of drugs which was seized by the authorities.

Anthony Wales, 37, admitted murder at Liverpool Crown Court.

Merseyside Police said Wales was directly involved Mr McKeever's prolonged suffering - which took place over the course of hours in a shipping container and the flat of an accomplice.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr McKeever's body was found inside a burnt-out car in Whitehaven Road, Everton

Wales, who also admitted false imprisonment, is the fifth man to be sentenced in connection with the killing and must serve a minimum of 24 years behind bars before being considered for parole.

Mr McKeever was last seen on 14 June 2017 at about 17:50 BST with three other men at on Brecon Street, Liverpool.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Joseph McKeever was murdered in June 2017

The last known sighting of the victim was when he was seen walking towards the container on the street, where he was subjected to a four-hour assault.

Mr McKeever was then driven to a flat where he was subjected overnight to further violence, during which he died.

On 15 June at about 17:30 BST Mr McKeever's body was taken out of the flat and into the car where his remains were found in Whitehaven Road, Everton.

In February 2018, Jamie Grimes, 22, of Breckside Place, Liverpool, was sentenced to life for the murder and told he must serve at least 27 years of his sentence.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Jamie Grimes, Karl Kelly, Darren Colecozy and Dylan Owen were convicted in February 2018

Darren Colecozy, 23, of no fixed address and Karl Kelly, 32, of Snaefell Avenue, Liverpool, were given 22-year sentences for manslaughter and concurrent sentences of 12 years for false imprisonment.

Dylan Owen, 23, of Paul McCartney Way, received six years for assisting an offender.