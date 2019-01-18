Image caption Protesters formed a community interest company to fight the Calderstones Park development plans

Controversial plans to build 51 homes in a popular Liverpool park have been scrapped following a High Court ruling.

Judge Mr Justice Kerr quashed Liverpool City Council's original decision to grant planning permission because of the impact on Calderstones Park.

Campaigners said their four-year battle had been "vindicated" by the ruling.

Mayor Joe Anderson, who previously said opposition to the development was based on "smears and lies", said the Harthill Estate plans would not be revived.

Developer Redrow Homes wanted to build 39 new houses in the park and create 12 flats in an existing historic house and its grounds.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson previously said opposition was based on "smears and lies"

Mr Anderson said Redrow's plans would have generated additional revenue to improve the park's facilities.

The council said it did not consider Harthill Estate to be part of the park because the public did not have access to it.

Analysis: Claire Hamilton, BBC Merseyside political reporter

It has been a bitter four-year row which has seen the Labour Party lose seats in local elections, more than 50,000 people sign a petition and a crowd-funded legal battle which has ended in victory for the campaigners.

Mr Anderson personally championed the housing scheme from the outset, claiming it would bring much needed revenue to the council and the organisations which use the site.

But he reckoned without the tenacity of local people who simply didn't want luxury homes in this green space.