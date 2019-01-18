Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Anthony Cullen, 31 and Chris Houghton, 40 were sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court

Twenty members of a cocaine-dealing ring thought to be Cheshire's "biggest" ever drugs gang have been jailed.

The Warrington-based men used guns to instil "fear and intimidation" before the largest police seizure of firearms and ammunition in the county.

Anthony Cullen, 31, and Chris Houghton, 40, were sentenced to 27 and 20 years respectively following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

Eighteen other men received sentences of up to 13 years and eight months.

The gang members, described by Cheshire Police as among the most notorious and influential the force had ever seen, were sentenced for various offences including conspiracy to supply drugs and sell firearms.

Weapons including an AK-47 assault rifle, revolvers, silencers and more than 100 rounds of ammunition were found hidden in a house in Rylands Drive, Orford.

The gang is believed to have supplied 50 kg (110 lbs) of cocaine across the wider region, and Wales, in an operation worth up to £209,000 a month.

The convictions follow an 18-month investigation, during which also confiscated £205,000 in cash.

Det Ch Insp Mike Evans, who led the 2017 investigation which eventually caught the gang, said their weapons were "like something out of a film".

He said: "We found firearms with silences attached to them and a pump-action shotgun that wouldn't have been out of place on a movie.

"You don't expect to find an AK-series assault rifle in Warrington with ammunition. That's unheard of.

"You can only think about the absolute devastation that would have been caused had it been used on the streets."

He said the gang "thought they were untouchable" and regularly changed phone numbers to try to evade police.

Ringleader Cullen, of Colemere Close, Warrington, changed his phone number 16 times during the investigation.

Geoffrey Fryar, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "There was evidence that Cullen paid his 'employees' wages.

"Trusted members of the gang were provided with cars and accommodation. The bill for wages and rent on places to store drugs ran to £50,000 per month."

Det Ch Insp Evans, of Cheshire Police, added: "The drugs and firearms taken off our streets have made our communities safer and this can only continue if we make disrupting organised crime everybody's business.

"We cannot do this on our own. People living in the local community are crucial in helping us to combat organised criminality."