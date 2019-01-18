Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell had responsibility for safety at Hillsborough stadium

The stadium safety officer in charge at the time of the Hillsborough disaster was an accountant without any safety training, his lawyer has told a court.

Graham Mackrell had responsibility for safety at Sheffield Wednesday's ground, where 96 people died following a crush.

The 69-year-old has denied two health and safety offences relating to the 1989 disaster at Preston Crown Court.

Jason Beer QC told the jury that "little or any" of what happened during the tragedy related to Mr Mackrell.

Mr Beer said that in 1989 the role of a club safety officer was a "relatively new development" with no training available, unlike the formal qualifications required today.

He told the jury they must judge Mr Makrell by the standards of the time.

The 96 victims

Image caption The 96 people who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster

Mr Beer said: "This is an enormously serious criminal case. Graham Mackrell is a man of good character."

Mr Mackrell did not face a criminal charge "that requires proof that his conduct caused loss of life", the lawyer continued.

"It is the prosecution's case that his omissions in the planning of the event contributed to a chain of events that led to the disaster."

Mr Beer said Hillsborough was a prestigious venue at the time, and was used to hosting big matches.

He said its structure and layout were already set out and approved before Mr Mackrell joined the club in 1986.

The crush developed in the Leppings Lane end of the stadium during an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

A football supporter who attended a previous match at the ground later told the court how a police officer had described Leppings Lane as the "worst end of the ground".

Tottenham Hotspur supporter James Chumley, who attended an FA Cup semi-final in 1981, said police stopped him from going on to the terrace an officer said the capacity of the terrace was over-declared.

Former match commander David Duckenfield is also on trial accused of gross negligence manslaughter.

The trial has been adjourned until Monday.