Image copyright Family handout/GMP Image caption The family of Alison Hunt said she "brightened up every day"

A woman who was stabbed to death had a "heart of gold" and was a "wonderful" mum, her family has said.

Alison Hunt's body was found at a property in Moss Lane, Swinton, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday night.

Vernon Holmes, 47, of Caroline Street, Irlam, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.

In a statement, Ms Hunt's family said the "light in our lives has been forever extinguished".

It added: "Alison was a wonderful mum, daughter, sister, aunt and good friend to many.

"The loss of her beautiful smile and heart of gold is a tragic loss to all of us.

"The way she brightened up every day with her laughter and sense of humour will always be with us."