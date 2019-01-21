Image copyright RMBI Care Co Image caption Bernard Sheridan meeting Jurgen Klopp to celebrate his 104th birthday

Liverpool FC super-fan Bernard Sheridan said it was a "dream come true" to celebrate his 104th birthday with his Kop heroes.

Club manager Jurgen Klopp invited Mr Sheridan to Saturday's 4-3 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield.

"The club treated us like royalty... It was wonderful, I'll never forget it," he said.

He attended the game with his son, grandson and great-grandson and has been following the club for 96 years.

"I was taken to meet Jurgen Klopp straight after the match and he shook my hand and wished me a happy 104th birthday," he added.

"Sir Kenny Dalglish also wished me a happy birthday. He joked that my age was the same as his golf score."

"I'm made up that we won. I was a bit worried when they lost the first goal, but of course they came back," he continued.

Mr Sheridan, who has seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren, said "so many people" came up to him wishing him happy birthday.

"There was a wonderful atmosphere, I felt like a celebrity," he said.

Linda Johnson, manager at RMBI Home The Tithebarn, in Great Crosby, where Bernard has lived for nearly three years, said: "Bernard had such a wonderful time yesterday, we're thrilled for him."

Representatives from the club paid a surprise visit to Mr Sheridan at the home last week, with the invitation to meet his heroes.

He began watching Liverpool and local rivals Everton in 1923 when an uncle started taking him to games on the tram from their home in Wavertree each week and a love affair with the Reds soon formed.