Image copyright Samuel White/PA Image caption The scene of destruction that was left inside the Travelodge after a digger was driven into the lobby

A builder drove a digger through the doors of a Liverpool hotel before leaving a scene of chaos inside.

Footage which has gone viral captures onlookers shouting at the driver to stop as the machine mounts the steps of the Travelodge before it sends debris flying as it crashes through the doors.

Another bystander bangs on the side of the cab, but the driver ignores please to halt the rampage as the digger rams the reception desk and windows.

Merseyside Police is investigating.

An eyewitness, ceiling fixer Samuel White, 24, said the driver was involved in a pay dispute over £600 with contractors at the hotel, which is under construction.

Image copyright Samuel White/PA Image caption The machine left a mass of broken glass and twisted metal in its wake

Mr White said: "The handover was today. Everything completed, we'd put the last tile in, cleaned up and made sure everything was perfect.

"Then some idiot in a mini digger decided to drive through the middle of the building."

Mr White said the destruction went on for "a good 20 or 30 minutes" before the driver left the vehicle and ran off.

"There were loads of workers outside all gobsmacked, jaws to the floor wondering what's going on," said Mr White.

"The site manager was running around like a headless chicken, he wasn't happy at all."

Image copyright Samuel White/PA Image caption Footage showed the driver ignoring the pleas of onlookers to continue his rampage

The digger was eventually driven out of the building, leaving a tangled mess of steel and broken glass in its wake.

It moved down the steps and across a car park before the driver is seen leaving the cab.

Police arrived at the hotel, which is based at Liverpool Innovation Park, at 1500 GMT.

They said one man was treated at the scene by North West Ambulance Service for irritation to his eyes caused by exposure to diesel.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services and contractors from the construction company attended to ensure the site was safe.