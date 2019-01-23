Image copyright Google Image caption Stephen O'Donnell was pronounced dead after an incident on Tuesday evening

A prisoner has died following a stabbing at a jail in Cheshire, the prison service said.

Stephen O'Donnell, 33, was attacked on E wing of HMP Risley, near Warrington, on Tuesday evening.

Cheshire Police said the inmate was taken to hospital but pronounced dead. Formal identification has not yet taken place but his family had been informed, the force added.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is in custody assisting detectives with their inquiries, police said.

In a statement, HM Prison Service said: "HMP Risley prisoner Stephen O'Donnell was pronounced dead following an incident this evening.

"It would inappropriate to comment further while there is an ongoing police investigation."

The male Category C training prison holds about 1,110 men.