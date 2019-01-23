Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Claire Duckworth showed "no remorse" for the attack, police said

A woman who stabbed her partner 14 times, only for the victim to blame a stranger, has been jailed for life.

Claire Duckworth, of no fixed address, also said someone else was responsible, after police found the woman at a house in Richmond Street, Burnley, in 2017.

However, "meticulous" work by detectives, including analysis of the blood patterns, proved the 32-year-old was the attacker.

She was told she must serve a minimum of seven years at Preston Crown Court.

Lancashire Constabulary said the woman told officers she has not been assaulted, after she was found semi-conscious and losing a lot of blood on 23 June 2017.

A spokesman said Duckworth claimed her partner was attacked by a stranger outside the house, a statement which the victim then agreed with.

The woman was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital where she underwent surgery for her injuries, which included four serious stab wounds.

Duckworth had been charged with attempted murder, but was jailed after admitting wounding with intent in court.

Det Insp Mark Saunders said it had been an "incredibly complex case which we had to build without any co-operation from the victim".

"Thankfully the victim survived, but that could easily not have been the case.

"Duckworth has shown little remorse for her actions and I cannot praise highly enough everyone who worked on this case, who went to great lengths to prove she was behind the attack."