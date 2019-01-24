Image copyright Google Image caption The blaze broke out in Dovercliffe Road at just before 21:00 GMT

Two people have died after a house fire in Liverpool.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service was called to a property in Dovercliffe Road, Old Swan, just before 21:00 GMT.

Firefighters found the house was "well alight" when they arrived and they managed to pull two people from the property.

The pair were taken to hospital but pronounced dead, the fire service said. The blaze has been put out and is not being treated as suspicious.