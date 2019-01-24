Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbing happened at HMP Risley near Warrington

A prisoner has been charged with the murder of another inmate who was stabbed at a jail in Cheshire.

Stephen O'Donnell, 33, was attacked on E wing of HMP Risley, near Warrington, on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to Warrington General Hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead.

Adrisse Gray, 23, has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Warrington Magistrates Court later.

The male Category C training prison holds about 1,110 men.