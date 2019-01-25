Four people have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after a huge haul of powder believed to cocaine was found at a house in Liverpool.

About 20kg (40lbs) of the substance was found along with other Class A and B drugs at a house in Ruskin Street, Walton, on Thursday night.

Three men aged 23, 29 and 54, and a 57-year-old woman were arrested.

Det Insp Phil Mahon, of Merseyside Police, appealed for anyone with information about drug dealing to contact the force.