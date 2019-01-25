Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Bell was found under the mattress at the house in Edge Hill

A burglar who was sniffed out by a police dog when he tried to hide in the base of a bed has been jailed.

Alan Bell clambered into storage space under the mattress at the house in Edge Hill, Liverpool, on 28 December 2018.

The 46-year-old, who had bagged up valuables, was found by response dog Deema, Merseyside Police said.

At Liverpool Crown Court Bell, of no fixed address, admitted one count of burglary and was jailed for two years and four months.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Bell had bagged up valuables, including a games console

Police were called to reports of a break-in at the property on Spekeland Road at 03:20 GMT.

Officers found the rear patio doors had been smashed and, after entering the house, Deema led them to the bedroom.

The victim, who was away at the time, said she was "sick to her stomach" at the crime.

"I am aware of how lucky we are that he was caught in the act and I can only praise Merseyside Police for doing a fantastic job in responding to the call and detaining him so quickly."

Speaking after the hearing, Det Sgt John Fitzgerald said everybody had "a right to feel safe in their own homes".