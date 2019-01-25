Image copyright Family handout Image caption Adam Seaton's parents said his disappearance was out of character

A body found in an estuary has been confirmed as that of a student who went missing more than five months ago.

Adam Seaton, 20, had not been in contact with family since 9 August when he was seen at a nature reserve in Southport, Merseyside.

The body was discovered in the Ribble Estuary on 18 January close to Old Hollow Lane in Banks.

Police said there was no evidence of suspicious circumstances and a file had been passed to the coroner.

Police had searched land around Sefton for the Edge Hill University geography student and repeatedly released information about unconfirmed sightings.

Mr Seaton's family described him as a "homebird" and said his disappearance was out of character.