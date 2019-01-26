Image copyright Google Image caption The fatal crash was between an Audi S3 and a Ford Fiesta

A man has died after the car he was driving was in collision with another vehicle.

Merseyside Police said the collision between an Audi S3 and a Ford Fiesta happened just after 22:00 GMT on Friday at the junction of Queens Drive and Grandison Road, Walton, Liverpool.

It said the driver of the Ford Fiesta, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The force is appealing for anyone who witnessed it to come forward.

The occupants of the Audi stopped at the scene and are assisting with inquiries.

Police said the dead man's next of kin had been informed and were being supported by officers.