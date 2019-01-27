Image copyright Google Image caption The club is working with police to ensure no one else is affected

A teenager is critically ill in hospital after a suspected MDMA overdose in Liverpool.

The 19-year-old woman is believed to have had a cardiac arrest at the Hangar 34 Club, Greenland Street at about 02:30 GMT, said Merseyside Police.

The force said a man thought to have taken the same substance was also in hospital but was in a stable condition.

It has issued a public safety warning, urged anyone who may have taken the substance to get medical help.

'Go to hospital'

Police said the woman's next of kin had been informed and were with her at hospital.

Police believe she swallowed MDMA powder but this is yet to be confirmed.

The force said it was trying to find out what the drugs were and was working closely with the club and other city centre premises to ensure no-one else was affected.

Det Ch Insp Simon Vaughan said: "We are urging anyone who took any substances at this location, or anyone who suspects someone has done, to attend their nearest hospital for assessment.

"Likewise, if you are still in possession of any of the described drugs from last night, please do not take them under any circumstances but let us know and we will recover them for further inquiries to be made.

"We also want to hear from anyone who was offered any substances at this location, witnessed the young woman falling ill, were offered or bought the drugs described elsewhere."