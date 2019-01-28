Image caption Parents Sam McNiece and Phil Crandle with Evie

The parents of a 15-month-old-girl who died from sepsis said they were "let down" by medics over the death.

Evie Crandle died in April last year after being taken to Whiston Hospital in St Helens showing symptoms of the illness.

Parents Phil Crandle and Sam McNiece told Liverpool Coroners Court they had asked medics to consider sepsis.

But a senior nurse told the court she could not remember the parents mentioning the condition.

The parents shook their heads as Sister Kay Archer told the court she could not remember the parents mentioning their concerns.

Evie was taken to the hospital in the morning but it wasn't until later in the evening that a doctor made the diagnoses.

She died two days later after being transferred to Alder Hey in Liverpool, the inquest heard.

Mr Crandle and Ms McNiece were in tears as they told the court how many opportunities were missed.

Ms McNeil said: "Our lives were built around Evie...the centre of our universe."

She said her daughter "showed all the signs of sepsis, cold hands and feet, high temperature".

"We asked for help fast, our daughter was let down in the worst possible way," Ms McNeil added.

Mr Crandle said: "Our daughter Evie is perfect. I can't bring myself to speak of her in the past tense.

"You could see the beautiful person she was blossoming into, so very brave and strong at the end."

He said Whiston Hospital did not do its duty.

The inquest also heard evidence from one of the first doctors to see Evie who said she had considered sepsis, but felt she had an "alternative diagnosis".

The inquest continues.