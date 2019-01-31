Image caption The ram-raiders caused extensive damage before making off in an unknown vehicle

Ram-raiders have used a stolen digger to break into a post office in a "crude and reckless attack" in Liverpool.

Officers were called to Aigburth Vale to reports of men attempting to drive a digger into County Stores and Post Office on Elmswood Road at 03:50 GMT.

They caused extensive damage before making off in an unknown vehicle. Police say they do not yet know if anything was stolen.

The Elmswood Road entrance to Sefton Park is currently closed.

Image caption Police believe the digger was stolen

Det Ch Insp Cheryl Rhodes said: "This is the early stages of our investigation but I want to appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

"The damage and inconvenience caused by this crude and reckless attack will be significant to the local community today.

"We believe that the digger was stolen from nearby and despite the time of night, this would have been somewhat unusual to witness."