Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Jon Venables was 10 when he and Robert Thompson killed James Bulger

Two people have admitted posting photos on social media that they claimed identified James Bulger killer, Jon Venables.

Richard McKeag, 28, and Natalie Barker, 35, pleaded guilty to eight contempt of court offences at the High Court.

Venables and Robert Thompson were convicted of murdering James in 1993. There is a global ban on publishing anything revealing their identities.

McKeag and Barker were given suspended prison sentences.

'Planned and deliberate'

They admitted posting pictures and information online they claimed related to Venables, as well as seeking information about Thompson.

Mr Justice Warby said McKeag's offences were "planned and deliberate".

He was given a 12-month suspended jail sentence.

Barker was given an eight-month suspended sentence.