Hawk freed from TV aerial tangle in Southport
- 31 January 2019
A hawk that became tangled in a rooftop television aerial had to be rescued by firefighters.
The Harris hawk was snared on the aerial by its jesses, which are short straps fixed around the bird's ankle to help control it while training.
"Fortunately his injuries were superficial and he has been reunited with his owner", the RSPCA tweeted.
In reply, firefighters who helped the bird in Southport, Merseyside, said they were "delighted".
They added: "Our firefighters are so pleased to have helped".