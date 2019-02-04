Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stock image

A man who murdered his partner when their daughter was six weeks old should not be sent photographs of the child, a family court judge has ruled.

The man, who is serving a mandatory life term, wanted council social workers to send him a photograph of his daughter once a year.

He also wanted an annual report detailing the youngster's progress.

Judge Steven Parker ruled against the killer, saying he and his daughter were "effectively strangers".

The judge, who is based in Liverpool, outlined his reasoning in a written ruling after analysing the issue at a private hearing.

He said nothing could be published which might identify the little girl.

The judge did not give the girl's age, did not name the man or his dead partner, and gave little detail of the murder.

The ruling states council social workers, with welfare responsibility for the little girl, were against sending photographs and updates to the murderer.

'Significant events'

They said nothing should be sent to the man until the girl, who is living with relatives, was old enough to express a view.

Judge Parker said the man and his partner had not been married and that he and his daughter were "effectively strangers" to each other.

He said: "There are, in my judgment, no close personal ties in practice."

"The local authority should not provide a photograph annually, or otherwise, of (the girl) to the father.

"Nor should they provide an annual update, by way of welfare report."

He said the man could be told about "significant events" in his daughter's life, such as a "significant medical condition" or "any other life-changing event".