Image copyright PA Image caption David Duckenfield (left) denies the gross negligence manslaughter and Graham Mackrell denies health and safety offences

The Hillsborough match commander said "a gate had been forced" and there was an "inrush of supporters" as the disaster unfolded, a court has heard.

Preston Crown Court heard the remark by David Duckenfield was overheard by Glen Kirton, the Football Association's head of media relations at the time in 1989.

He also said the former chief superintendent said it had "caused casualties".

Mr Duckenfield, 74, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 fans.

The former South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent, of Ferndown in Dorset, was the match commander at the FA Cup semi-final on 15 April 1989.

Sheffield Wednesday's ex-club secretary Graham Mackrell, 69, denies a charge related to the stadium safety certificate and a health and safety charge.

Image caption The 96 people who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster

The semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest was stopped after six minutes when overcrowding on the terraces caused a fatal crush.

Mr Kirton told the court shortly after the game was halted he went with FA chief executive Graham Kelly to the police control box to find out what was happening.

He told the court it was clear from the control box that a lot of people were injured on the pitch, but that they were mainly receiving treatment from supporters themselves.

Asked if there appeared to be any central organisation, he replied: "As a layman, I thought what was going on on the pitch looked chaotic."

Mr Kirton said he also remembered Mr Duckenfield stating that in his view the match should be abandoned altogether but that he did not want to make the announcement at that point as "he had a lot of angry people and it could cause disturbances".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ninety-six people died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster

The jury has previously been told the match commander ordered the opening of an exit gate.

They have also heard that more than 2,000 fans went through gate C when it was opened by the police.

Ben Myers QC, representing Mr Duckenfield, asked Mr Kirton if he could remember which gate Mr Duckenfield was referring to and at what time.

Mr Kirton said he could not.

Mr Duckenfield denies causing the deaths of 95 people who died as a result of the crush at Hillsborough.

Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after the disaster.

The trial continues.