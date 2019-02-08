Image copyright PA Image caption David Duckenfield denies gross negligence manslaughter

A photographer who took pictures of the fatal crush at Hillsborough repeatedly told a police superintendent to stop the game, a court has heard.

David Cannon gave evidence at the trial of match commander David Duckenfield, 74, who denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.

The photographer told Preston Crown Court he was "embarrassed" about taking pictures showing the crush.

But he said: "My life is recording history, that's what I do."

Mr Duckenfield, of Ferndown in Dorset, a former South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent, was the senior police officer in charge at the FA Cup semi-final on 15 April 1989.

Sports photographer Mr Cannon told the jury he took pictures showing the crush in the Leppings Lane terrace, minutes after the game kicked off at 15:00 GMT.

He said he could hear screaming and see people pushed against the perimeter fence, but police were not actively trying to help.

Footage showed Mr Cannon walking along the pitch talking to Supt Bernard Murray at 15:05.

Image caption The 96 people who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster

He said: "I was trying to get him to stop the game, in no uncertain terms."

He told the court he swore at the officer, telling him to stop the game "many times".

The court heard the decision to stop the match was made shortly afterwards.

Under questioning by Benjamin Myers QC, defending Mr Duckenfield, Mr Cannon accepted police may have been "hard wired" to believe what was happening was a pitch invasion.

But he added: "To a layman like me it was so clear it was far beyond that."

Sheffield Wednesday's ex-club secretary Graham Mackrell, 69, denies a charge related to the stadium safety certificate and a health and safety charge.

Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after the disaster.

The trial continues.