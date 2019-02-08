Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Carl Jones was jailed for three years and six months

A teaching assistant who sexually exploited a former pupil has been jailed for child abuse offences.

Carl Jones, 38 and of HMP Altcourse, used social media site Instagram to target the boy, who he later sent indecent images to.

Sentencing him, Judge Steven Everett said he was "a disgusting man who perpetuates child sex abuse".

Jones admitted seven offences and was jailed for three years and six months at Chester Crown Court.

Cheshire Police said the 38-year-old was caught in October 2018 when messages of a sexual nature where found by the victim's parents.

A spokeswoman said Jones was arrested and a search of his devices showed that between 1 April and 30 April 2018, he sent the teenager "highly graphic" indecent images and videos of himself and "incited his victim to do the same".

He also downloaded more than 40 indecent images and videos of children.

At court, he admitted causing a child to look at an image of sexual activity, engaging in sexual activity with a child, inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity and making indecent photographs of a child.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Victoria Hazlewood said Jones "took advantage of a boy he knew to be under the age of 16 for his own sexual gratification".

"I am delighted Jones is now behind bars where he can no longer sexually exploit and pose a threat to boys," she added.