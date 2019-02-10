Knowsley attack: Boy, 14, 'attacked by group with machete'
A boy has been attacked with what is thought to be a machete while walking alone near a park, police said.
The 14-year-old was set upon by a group in Halewood, Knowsley, before 16:00 GMT on Saturday, Merseyside Police said.
The victim was treated in hospital for injuries to his head and leg but they are not thought to be life-threatening.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them, adding: "Descriptions of the offenders are yet to be confirmed."
Police were called "after the boy presented himself at hospital at around 5.20pm with suspected knife wounds".