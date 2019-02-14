Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Travelodge Liverpool: Digger driver wrecks hotel reception

A man has been arrested after a digger was driven through the doors of a new hotel.

It happened at the Travelodge in Liverpool's Innovation Park on 21 January.

A 35-year-old from Netherton has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage with intent to endanger life, Merseyside Police said.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of assault in relation to a separate incident in Broadgreen.

The digger crashed through the reception desk and windows at the new hotel, causing extensive damage.