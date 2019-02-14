Travelodge Liverpool: Man arrested over digger crash
- 14 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a digger was driven through the doors of a new hotel.
It happened at the Travelodge in Liverpool's Innovation Park on 21 January.
A 35-year-old from Netherton has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage with intent to endanger life, Merseyside Police said.
He has also been arrested on suspicion of assault in relation to a separate incident in Broadgreen.
The digger crashed through the reception desk and windows at the new hotel, causing extensive damage.