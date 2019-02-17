Image copyright Google Image caption Police are appealing for information about the attack in Wapshare Road, Liverpool, on Saturday night

Two men have been seriously hurt in a "brazen" and "targeted" shooting in Liverpool.

Police were called at about 19:15 GMT on Saturday to reports of a shooting in Wapshare Road.

A 30-year-old man was wounded in the chest, and a second man, aged 31, suffered a head injury.

Merseyside Police said the attackers were wearing dark clothing and had facial coverings. It is not known what their possible motive might have been.

Det Insp Sabi Kaur said: "This shocking incident in a residential area has left two men with serious injuries and we will do everything in our power to locate those responsible for this brazen attack."

A police spokesperson added: "It is believed to have been a targeted attack".