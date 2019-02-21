Liverpool

Knowsley Safari Park lion killed by lionesses in fight

  • 21 February 2019
Mojo the lion Image copyright Knowsley Safari
Image caption Seven-year-old Mojo was found injured by keepers on 12 February

A male lion has been killed in a fight with lionesses at Knowsley Safari Park on Merseyside.

Seven-year-old Mojo was found injured by keepers on 12 February and later died from internal injuries.

Fights with females in the pride are not uncommon and a part of natural lion behaviour, the zoological park said.

A spokesman said Mojo had been successfully integrated with the pride of females for a year-and-a-half.

Mojo's brother Scooter is now the safari park's sole surviving male lion.

Image copyright Knowsley Safari
Image caption Fights with females in the pride is not uncommon, the park said

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites