Seven-year-old Mojo was found injured by keepers on 12 February

A male lion has been killed in a fight with lionesses at Knowsley Safari Park on Merseyside.

Seven-year-old Mojo was found injured by keepers on 12 February and later died from internal injuries.

Fights with females in the pride are not uncommon and a part of natural lion behaviour, the zoological park said.

A spokesman said Mojo had been successfully integrated with the pride of females for a year-and-a-half.

Mojo's brother Scooter is now the safari park's sole surviving male lion.