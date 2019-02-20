Image copyright Police handout Image caption James Taylor was shot outside his daughter's dance class

A fifth man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a father who was waiting to pick up his daughter from a dance class.

James Taylor, 34, was found in Holy Cross Close, Liverpool after witnesses described hearing a number of gunshots on 7 February.

Merseyside Police believe he was killed in a "targeted attack".

The latest arrest, of a 34-year-old Liverpool man, was made on Wednesday. Four others have been released on bail.

The men, aged between 24 and 50, were previously held on suspicion of murder or conspiracy to commit murder.