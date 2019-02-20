Image copyright PA Image caption Match commander David Duckenfield denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 fans

A former police inspector has told a court he can recall no orders after the match commander authorised a gate at Hillsborough to be opened.

Robert McRobbie was in the ground's police control box in April 1989.

He told Preston Crown Court that David Duckenfield twice refused requests from an officer to open a gate to relieve a crush outside the ground before agreeing to a final "frantic" appeal.

Mr Duckenfield, 74, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 fans.

Mr McRobbie was observing the operation and heard an officer at the Leppings Lane end of the ground ask for a gate to be opened on three occasions.

Image copyright Getty Images

The third request warned that fans could be killed or injured if the gate was not opened.

When asked if he recalled any further orders being given in the police control box, Mr McRobbie said: "I can't recall any."

Former chief superintendent Mr Duckenfield, of Ferndown, Dorset, was match commander at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Part of the prosecution case against Mr Duckenfield is that he gave no thought to what would happen when people flooded through the gate and were drawn down a tunnel to pens that were already packed with spectators.

Image caption The people who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster

He is on trial alongside Sheffield Wednesday's ex-club secretary Graham Mackrell, 69, who denies a charge relating to the stadium's safety certificate and a health and safety charge.

Under cross examination by Mr Duckenfield's defence barrister, Ben Myers QC, Mr McRobbie agreed that in a statement he made in 2014 he said he was impressed with the standard of attention to detail from Mr Duckenfield when he briefed police at Hillsborough on the morning of the match.

The trial continues.