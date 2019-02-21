Liverpool

Netherley drug-driving arrest after pedestrian killed

  • 21 February 2019
Lydieth Lea Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened in Lydieth Lea, Netherley at about 00:40 GMT, Merseyside Police said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a woman was hit and killed in Liverpool.

The 60-year-old woman was struck by a Ford Mondeo in Lydieth Lea, Netherley at about 00:40 GMT, Merseyside Police said.

Emergency services attended but she died at the scene.

A 30-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested and is being questioned by police. The force has appealed for witnesses.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites