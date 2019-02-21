Liverpool

Stunt bikes stolen from Aintree Racecourse-based circus

  • 21 February 2019
Gandeys Circus Thunder Dome bikes Image copyright Gandeys Circus
Image caption The bikes are specially adapted with odd-sized wheels and are "not for road use", the circus said

Three stunt motorbikes have been stolen from a circus, Merseyside Police said.

The adapted bikes were taken from Gandeys, currently based at Aintree Racecourse, by thieves who broke through a fence on Wednesday night.

The motorbikes are used to race around the circus's metal "thunder dome" during the show's finale.

A £500 reward has been offered for any information which leads to the conviction of the thieves and the return of the motorbikes.

Merseyside Police confirmed they had received a report of three 125cc Crosser bikes - two red Hondas and a green-and-white Kuba - being stolen.

The bikes, which are "impossible to replace easily", have odd-sized wheels and are "not for road use", the circus warned.

They are raced at speeds of more than 35mph, "exerting the same G force as a fighter jet", by the Gerling family from Colombia, said a spokesman.

Gandeys Circus is performing at Aintree Racecourse until 3 March.

Image copyright Gandeys
Image caption The Gerlings from Colombia race around the 3.4m metal thunder dome to close the show

