The mother of a schoolboy who died at Hillsborough has told a court the pitch "looked like a battleground".

Dolores Steele's son Philip was among the Liverpool fans who died during a crush at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final.

She told Preston Crown Court she heard fans shouting at police open gates in the terrace fence but "nothing seemed to be getting done about it at all".

Match commander David Duckenfield, 74, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.

Mrs Steele told the court she was sitting in the stand above the Leppings Lane end of the ground, where her 15-year-old son was standing.

She said she could see officers looking into the pens but they took no action.

A gate to the pen was then opened and people were carried out, the court heard.

Mrs Steele said: "Suddenly that football pitch looked like a battleground. There were so many people lying there."

She said she and her husband Les had identified the body of their son at about 19:00 GMT in a gymnasium underneath one of the stands.

Mr Duckenfield, of Ferndown, Dorset, is on trial alongside Sheffield Wednesday's ex-club secretary Graham Mackrell, 69, who denies a charge related to the stadium safety certificate and a health and safety charge.

The trial continues.